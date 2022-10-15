× Expand Louisville Visual Art Untitled (Postcard) Collaged image of various artists and visitors in art studios during Open Studio Louisville

Open Studio Louisville

The ninth annual OPEN STUDIO LOUISVILLE is a landmark event when artists across the Louisville Metro area open their work spaces to the public.

A prime opportunity for fans, collectors, fellow artists, or those just curious about Louisville’s bustling art scene to get behind-the-scenes views of creative processes, learn about new artists in the area, and take advantage of studio sales where available. For participating artists, it’s a wonderful way to connect with new audiences, inspire young visitors, and share deeper significance of how and why they make what they make. Louisville Visual Art and the University of Louisville Hite Art Institute partner to develop the roster of artists and create a comprehensive Studio Directory & Artist Guide that maps studio locations and provides information on all participants. The OPEN STUDIO LOUISVILLE Directory is prized in the community as an invaluable guide to Louisville’s art scene.

For more information call 502.584.8166 or visit louisvillevisualart.org