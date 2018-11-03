Open Studio Weekend

Open Studio Weekend (OSW) is a partnership of LVA and the University of Louisville's Hite Art Institute to raise funds for LVA's signature program, Children's Fine Art Classes, and the Hite Art Institute's Mary Spencer Nay Scholarship program.

More than 100 artists all over Louisville open their doors to the public once a year for Open Studio Weekend! This event is a wonderful opportunity for anyone interested in art - on any level - to see artists at work, get a glimpse into their process, and in some cases, take advantage of studio sales. It's also a fun way to discover new favorites. Visitors create their own self-guided tour using the printed, downloadable or mobile-friendly directory. Whether you're a fan, a collector, a fellow artist or just starting to explore this bustling scene, Open Studio Weekend is a very exciting way to celebrate Louisville's creative community.

For more information visit louisvillevisualart.org