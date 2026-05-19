Opening Ceremony: History Walk and Outdoor Murals

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Boone County Public Library - Main Library 1786 Burlington Pike, Burlington, Kentucky 41005

Opening Ceremony: History Walk and Outdoor Murals

Come together as a community and reflect on stories that influenced our state and nation.

History Walk - Patriots, Pioneers & Places That Transformed the County

Outdoor Murals - In Words & Actions, We Rise: Celebrating American Trailblazers

For more information visit boone.libnet.info/event/16096116

Info

Boone County Public Library - Main Library 1786 Burlington Pike, Burlington, Kentucky 41005
Art & Exhibitions, Education & Learning, History
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