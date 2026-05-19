Opening Ceremony: History Walk and Outdoor Murals
to
Boone County Public Library - Main Library 1786 Burlington Pike, Burlington, Kentucky 41005
Boone County Public Library
Opening Ceremony for new outdoor murals and history walk at Boone County Public Library - Main Library.
Opening Ceremony: History Walk and Outdoor Murals
Come together as a community and reflect on stories that influenced our state and nation.
History Walk - Patriots, Pioneers & Places That Transformed the County
Outdoor Murals - In Words & Actions, We Rise: Celebrating American Trailblazers
For more information visit boone.libnet.info/event/16096116