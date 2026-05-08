Opening Ceremony: History Walk and Outdoor Murals

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Boone County Public Library - Main Library 1786 Burlington Pike, Burlington, Kentucky 41005

Opening Ceremony: History Walk and Outdoor Murals

Come together as a community and reflect on stories that influenced our state and nation.

Patriots, Pioneers & Places: That Transformed the County (History Walk)

In Words & Actions, We Rise: Celebrating American Trailblazers (Outdoor Murals)

For more information call 859-342-2665 or visit bcpl.org

Info

Boone County Public Library - Main Library 1786 Burlington Pike, Burlington, Kentucky 41005
Art & Exhibitions, Education & Learning, History, Outdoor
859-342-2665
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