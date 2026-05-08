Opening Ceremony: History Walk and Outdoor Murals
to
Boone County Public Library - Main Library 1786 Burlington Pike, Burlington, Kentucky 41005
×
Boone County Public Library
Opening Ceremony: History Walk and Outdoor Murals
Opening Ceremony: History Walk and Outdoor Murals
Come together as a community and reflect on stories that influenced our state and nation.
Patriots, Pioneers & Places: That Transformed the County (History Walk)
In Words & Actions, We Rise: Celebrating American Trailblazers (Outdoor Murals)
For more information call 859-342-2665 or visit bcpl.org
Info
Boone County Public Library - Main Library 1786 Burlington Pike, Burlington, Kentucky 41005
Art & Exhibitions, Education & Learning, History, Outdoor