Opening Day at Christian Way Farm

The Farm fun returns on Saturday, April 2, 2022! Come pet and feed the farm animals, play a round of mini golf, take a spin on the lawnmower train or race a tricycle. Enjoy Hunt Brothers pizza and wings (and more!) in the Christian Way Cafe, play on the playground, shop in the country store, challenge a friend in a game of Gaga ball, or just enjoy the wide-open space on our farm to run and play.

Click here to find out more about Christian Way hours and admission.

Our farm-themed 18-hole mini golf course also opens again for 2022 on Saturday, April 2, 2020! Join us during the day for mini golf fun or come golf in the evenings when we turn on the lights over the mini golf course – a fun Kentucky evening out in the country! Complete your day with a stop at Christian Way Cafe for pizza, wings and more.

Christian Way Farm will launch another year of our Vintage Yard Sale, happening upstairs in the Country Store. We’ve acquired so many great items over the years that we can’t help but want to make them available to everyone!

Christian Way Cafe will be open so that food is available for purchase during your visit. Please visit https://christianwayfarm.com/cafe/ for our menu. Visit us Mondays – Saturdays starting at 10 AM

Visit us Monday - Saturday starting at 10 AM beginning April 2nd. Find out more at christianwayfarm.com.

Event subject to change – please refer to christianwayfarm.com for updated information.

For more information call (270) 269–2434 or visit christianwayfarm.com