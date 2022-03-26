Opening Day At Yew Dell Botanical Gardens

to

Yew Dell Gardens 6220 Old LaGrange Road, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014

Three sessions: 10 a.m. – Noon, Noon – 2 p.m. and 2 – 4 p.m.

Opening Day 2022 has the special distinction of kicking off our 20th Anniversary! Reserve your advance, timed tickets so that you don’t miss out. In addition to the traditional plant sale with hellebores and other spring ephemerals, we’ll have a family activity as well as drop-in garden tours throughout the day with our Horticulture Team. The Garden Gift Shop also reopens for the season with a fresh round of unique items. We look forward to welcoming you back to the gardens!

For more information call (502) 241-4788 or visit touroldham.com/calendar




