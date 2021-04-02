Opening Exhibition: Tied to the Land by Jonathan Forrence

Opening Exhibition: Tied to the Land

Artist Jonathan Forrence

Friday, April 2

4:30 to 7pm

Free

Registration Encouraged

Experience Jonathan Forrence’s latest show, installed at Josephine Sculpture Park, and talk with the artist himself! Please feel free to come and go during the times listed. Learn more about Jonathan’s work at jonathanforrence.com and on Instagram @neff.303.

For more information call (502) 352-7082 or visit josephinesculpturepark.org