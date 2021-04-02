Opening Exhibition: Tied to the Land by Jonathan Forrence
to
Josephine Sculpture Park 3355 Lawrenceburg Road, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601
Opening Exhibition: Tied to the Land
Artist Jonathan Forrence
Friday, April 2
4:30 to 7pm
Free
Registration Encouraged
Experience Jonathan Forrence’s latest show, installed at Josephine Sculpture Park, and talk with the artist himself! Please feel free to come and go during the times listed. Learn more about Jonathan’s work at jonathanforrence.com and on Instagram @neff.303.
For more information call (502) 352-7082 or visit josephinesculpturepark.org