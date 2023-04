× Expand Western Kentucky Speedway Western Kentucky Speedway

Opening Night at Western Kentucky Speedway

It's the season opener at the Western Kentucky Speedway!

Order of Events:

3 pm- Pits Open

4 pm- Stands Open

5 pm- Draw Close

5:15 pm- Drivers Meeting

5:45 pm- Hot Laps

6:45 pm- Racing

Rusty Bolt, Mini Stock, Bomber, Street Stock

Pit passes:

Adult: $35

Ages 3-10: $10

Ages 3 & Under: Free

General Admission:

Adult: $12

Ages 10 & Under: Free

For more information, please call 270.245.8732 or visit on Facebook - Western Kentucky Speedway