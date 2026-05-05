× Expand Frazier Kentucky History Museum Flyer

Opening the West: Jackson Purchase Bourbon Featuring Craig Beam

Like settlers of old, Kentucky’s Bourbon industry has found a new frontier in the West. Kentucky Bourbon Hall of Fame Master Distiller Craig Beam, joined by special guest WAVE Chief Meteorologist Kevin Harned, will discuss how Jackson Purchase Bourbon combines the slightly warmer climate and calcium-rich water of the region with plenty of Kentucky tradition. He will lead guests through a tasting of three distinct expressions of Jackson Purchase Bourbon, which is winning rave reviews less than a year after its release. Guests will also have an exclusive opportunity to buy a bottle from the barrel personally selected by the Frazier team and Craig Beam. Western Kentucky–inspired food will also be served.

ABOUT THE PROGRAM

Opening the West: Jackson Purchase Bourbon Featuring Craig Beam

Friday, June 5, 2026

Frazier Kentucky History Museum

Doors Open: 6:30 p.m.

Programs: 7–8 p.m.

Admission: $45

Jackson Purchase Bourbon Private Selection: $84.99

For more information call (502) 753-5663 or visit fraziermuseum.org