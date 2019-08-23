Opera in the Park

Kentucky Opera presents the second Opera in the Park outdoor concert on August 23rd at 7 pm at Willow Park (1402 Willow Avenue) in the Highlands. Kentucky Opera’s Sandford Studio Artists will preview a sampling of music selections from the upcoming Brown-Forman 2019/20 Season at the Brown Theatre including Bizet’s Carmen (September 20 & 22, 2019), Tom Cipullo’s Glory Denied (November 8 & 10, 2019), and Mozart’s The Marriage of Figaro (February 14 & 16, 2020)

The public is invited to arrive early and to bring a blanket, chair, and picnic. Louisville pure tap® will also provide fill and chill water stations. Tickets for Carmen go on sale to the public August 15th at 10 am. Tickets to Glory Denied are on sale now. 3-show season ticket packages are also available starting at $110. to learn more and to purchase tickets.

For more information call (502) 584-4500 or visit KYOpera.org