Operation Gratitude Celebration of Veterans and Panel Discussion

Meet members of the Greatest Generation as we commemorate the 75th Anniversary of D-Day on Wednesday, June 5th from 1 to 4 pm. The Frazier History Museum will host a Meet and Greet with WWII Veterans starting at 1PM in the Great Hall and a special Panel Discussion at 2 with our heroes and flag presentation in the Brown-Forman Theatre. This event is free to veterans and their families and included with the price of general admission.

RECEPTION 12-1 PM | MEET AND GREET AND TOURS 1-4 PM | PANEL DISCUSSION 2-3 PM

For more information call (502) 753-5663 or visit fraziermuseum.org