Operation Gratitude Celebration of Veterans and Panel Discussion
Frazier History Museum 829 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
Meet members of the Greatest Generation as we commemorate the 75th Anniversary of D-Day on Wednesday, June 5th from 1 to 4 pm. The Frazier History Museum will host a Meet and Greet with WWII Veterans starting at 1PM in the Great Hall and a special Panel Discussion at 2 with our heroes and flag presentation in the Brown-Forman Theatre. This event is free to veterans and their families and included with the price of general admission.
RECEPTION 12-1 PM | MEET AND GREET AND TOURS 1-4 PM | PANEL DISCUSSION 2-3 PM
For more information call (502) 753-5663 or visit fraziermuseum.org