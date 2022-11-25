Opt Outside Guided Hike at Mahr Park

× Expand Mahr Park Arboretum Mahr Park Arboretum

Skip the mall and opt outside after Thanksgiving!

Join hike leader Maria Bailey as she guides you around the Arboretum to discover all of the beautiful gifts nature brings!

Meet at the Welcome Center, hike will begin at 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.

This hike is perfect for families and friends looking to enjoy time in nature together.

Prepare for the weather, and be sure to wear closed-toe shoes, and winter gear if needed. If rain occurs this event will be canceled.

For more information call 270-584-9017.