OPTIMA Search for the Ultimate Street Car

NCM Motorsports Park I-65 Exit 28, Bowling Green, Kentucky

October 10-11, 2020. The best street-legal cars and trucks compete each year for top honors in the OPTIMA Ultimate Street Car Invitational.

For more information call  (844) 977-7333 visit driveoptima.com

NCM Motorsports Park I-65 Exit 28, Bowling Green, Kentucky View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Festivals & Fairs, Leisure & Recreation
