OPTIMA Search for the Ultimate Street Car
NCM Motorsports Park I-65 Exit 28, Bowling Green, Kentucky
×
VisitBGKY
Ultimate Streetcar
OPTIMA Search for the Ultimate Street Car
October 10-11, 2020. The best street-legal cars and trucks compete each year for top honors in the OPTIMA Ultimate Street Car Invitational.
For more information call (844) 977-7333 visit driveoptima.com
Info
NCM Motorsports Park I-65 Exit 28, Bowling Green, Kentucky View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Festivals & Fairs, Leisure & Recreation