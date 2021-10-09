× Expand Ultimate Street Car Association OPTIMA Search for the Ultimate Street Car returns in October.

OPTIMA Search for the Ultimate Street Car

The best street-legal cars and trucks compete each year for top honors in the OPTIMA Ultimate Street Car Invitational. USCA has made a commitment to produce national events that will establish a consistently formatted series for enthusiasts of all skill levels.

For more information call (270) 781-7634 or visit beechbend.com