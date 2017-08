Orchestra Kentucky Presents Roman Holiday

Orchestra Kentucky opens its 17th season with music from the City of Eternal Love. Featured are Berlioz’s Roman Carnival Overture, Respighi’s Pines of Rome, Rozsa’s Ben Hur Suite, Khachaturian’s Adagio of Spartacus and Phrygia, Rota’s Theme from The Godfather and the world premiere of Giovanni Allevi’s piano concerto, featuring Jeffrey Biegel.

For more information call 270-846-2426 or visit orchestrakentucky.com