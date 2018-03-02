Organic Association of Kentucky Annual Food and Farming Conference

“Healthy People, Healthy Planet: Reshaping Kentucky with Organics” March 2-3, 2018

The Organic Association of Kentucky (OAK) will hold its seventh annual conference focusing on organic farming and eating March 20-3, 2018 in Lexington, KY. Liz Carlisle, who told the story of the transformation of a Montana community in her book “Lentil Underground,” will lead a lineup of speakers in subjects including pasture-raised livestock, hemp, produce, farm management, marketing and more.

The conference begins on Friday with four intensive short courses, including the grassfed dairy, weed management, permaculture and fearless farm finances. Short courses will be followed by an organic-food reception and a showing of the movie King Corn. Saturday programing includes 24 sessions on topics as varied as multi-species grazing, hemp production, soil health, and organic tomato growing and marketing

As always, the compelling “meet the buyers” session is scheduled again this year, with buyers of everything from grain to produce. The presentation, which includes buyers for a wide range of organic products, is scheduled for 5 pm Saturday.

In addition to sessions, attendees can learn from more than 35 exhibitors and enjoy an organic lunch and snacks.

“Organic growing helps farmers, consumers and the earth,” said OAK board chair Mac Stone. “The OAK conference allows all farmers and consumers to learn how their choices affect themselves and the world around them.”

The conference will be held at the Clarion Hotel Conference Center North, 1950 Newtown Pike in Lexington. Registration cost is $135 for the entire conference for OAK members if they register before Feb. 1st. Single day rates are available, as are student scholarships.

The Organic Association of Kentucky (OAK) is a member-based organization promoting organic production and consumption in Kentucky as part of a food and farming system that strengthens communities by being economically viable and environmentally sound. Membership is open to anyone interested in organic agriculture.

For more information call 502-219-7378 or visit oak-ky.org.