Organic Association of Kentucky Conference

Join us for the 8th Annual OAK Conference! Local and national speakers spotlight a variety of topics, including livestock and row crops, dairy, growing produce, finances, life on the farm, and adding value. The conference brings together more than 300 participants, including farmers, academics, government agencies, businesses and consumers from Kentucky and beyond to continue the momentum of building a strong, resilient and healthier food system.

Our program features Kentucky farm tours, short courses, more than 30 educational workshops, invited keynote speakers (Wendell Berry, David Kline, Wes Jackson, Tradd Cotter, Ellen Polishuk), a Trade Show, a festive reception and silent auction, and a special community film screening. From the experienced farmer to the beginning farmer, from field production to the consumer who wants to learn more about why organic is better, these workshops have something for everyone.

For more information call (502) 219-7378 or visit oak-ky.org/2019-conference-overview