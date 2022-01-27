VIRTUAL -- Organic Farming Conference

× Expand Hannah Crabtree Kentucky's Organic Agriculture Conference

The 11th Annual Organic Association of Kentucky (OAK) Annual Farming Conference series is a must for farmers, agriculture professionals, and anyone interested in building more resilient food systems in Kentucky and beyond. This first part of the conference series offers 3 days of real-time VIRTUAL sessions. Presenters are local experts and national leaders that provide tools, resources, research, and techniques for use on and off the farm. Keynote speakers include Reginaldo Haslett-Marroquin, Jennifer Taylor and David Johnson. Tune in to connect with a network of peers and experts on the following topics: soil health, organic crop production, research, farmer hacks, decolonizing agriculture, forage and grazing, markets, managing to reduce pest and disease pressure, conservation, organic for all, food safety and weed management. Registration starts at $30 and FREE registration is available. The full agenda and speaker line up is available online. And if you prefer in-person events visit the website for more information about OAK’s Hopkinsville, KY Conference (March 17-18) and OAK’s Burlington, KY Conference (April 8).

For more information call 270-681-2979 or visit oak-ky.org/2022-conference