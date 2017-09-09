Original Highlands Annual Home Tour

The Original Highlands is a turn of the 19th century neighborhood. The approximately 1000 structures featuring Shot guns, Bungalows, American 4 square and stately Victorians. Many of these historic homes feature modern updates and amenities. Now there is an opportunity to look inside some of these as part of the Original Highland Home tour.

Tickets are $25 a piece and are available at the Barret Ave parking lot starting point- at Highland Community Ministries 1228 E. Breckenridge St.

For more information visit The Original Highlands on Facebook or call 502 489-2159 .