Original Highlands Annual Home Tour

to Google Calendar - Original Highlands Annual Home Tour - 2017-09-09 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Original Highlands Annual Home Tour - 2017-09-09 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Original Highlands Annual Home Tour - 2017-09-09 11:00:00 iCalendar - Original Highlands Annual Home Tour - 2017-09-09 11:00:00

Highland Community Ministries 1228 E. Breckenridge St., Louisville, Kentucky

Original Highlands Annual Home Tour

The Original Highlands is a turn of the 19th century neighborhood. The approximately 1000 structures featuring Shot guns, Bungalows, American 4 square and stately Victorians. Many of these historic homes feature modern updates and amenities. Now there is an opportunity to look inside some of these as part of the Original Highland Home tour.

Tickets are $25 a piece and are available at the Barret Ave parking lot starting point- at Highland Community Ministries 1228 E. Breckenridge St.

For more information visit The Original Highlands on Facebook or call 502 489-2159 .

Info
Highland Community Ministries 1228 E. Breckenridge St., Louisville, Kentucky
502 489-2159
to Google Calendar - Original Highlands Annual Home Tour - 2017-09-09 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Original Highlands Annual Home Tour - 2017-09-09 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Original Highlands Annual Home Tour - 2017-09-09 11:00:00 iCalendar - Original Highlands Annual Home Tour - 2017-09-09 11:00:00

Tags

In This Issue

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Monday

August 28, 2017

Tuesday

August 29, 2017

Wednesday

August 30, 2017

Thursday

August 31, 2017

Friday

September 1, 2017

Saturday

September 2, 2017

Sunday

September 3, 2017

Submit Yours