Original Recipes from Steve Leavell: Soul Food Roots with Bessie's Touch

Steve Leavell grew up in Robertson County, just west of Nashville, during the 1950s and ‘60s as the last generation of sharecropper families from the segregation years. He eventually carried the influence of “soul food” cooking from his mother Bessie, to Louisville, Ky where he became a well-known caterer and owner of The Germantown Café on Goss Avenue. His mother’s influence can be felt in his own signature food style which he developed for his catering and food business over the years. This event is free and open to the public. Sponsored by Roots 101 African American Museum and the Oldham County History Center. Event takes place at Roots 101.

For more information, please call 502.222.0826 or visit www.touroldham.com/calendar/