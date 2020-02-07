× Expand Damiane Nickles Tickets will include 3oz pours of six Orin Swift wines as well as an appetizer pairing with each wine. Every guest will be entered into a drawing to win a bottle of Orin Swift Mercury Head Cabernet Sauvignon. Tastings will be offered in the rooftop igloos from 4PM to 7PM.

Orin Swift in the Iglous at 8Up Elevated Drinkery & Kitchen

For more information call (502) 631-4180 or visit 8uplouisville.com