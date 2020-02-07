Orin Swift in the Iglous at 8Up Elevated Drinkery & Kitchen
8UP Elevated Drinkery & Kitchen 350 W Chestnut St, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
Damiane Nickles
Tickets will include 3oz pours of six Orin Swift wines as well as an appetizer pairing with each wine. Every guest will be entered into a drawing to win a bottle of Orin Swift Mercury Head Cabernet Sauvignon. Tastings will be offered in the rooftop igloos from 4PM to 7PM.
Orin Swift in the Iglous at 8Up Elevated Drinkery & Kitchen
Tickets will include 3oz pours of six Orin Swift wines as well as an appetizer pairing with each wine. Every guest will be entered into a drawing to win a bottle of Orin Swift Mercury Head Cabernet Sauvignon. Tastings will be offered in the rooftop igloos from 4PM to 7PM.
For more information call (502) 631-4180 or visit 8uplouisville.com