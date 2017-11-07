Oscar Wilde’s The Importance of Being Earnest –

Center for Rural Development, 2292 S. Hwy 27, Somerset, KY, 7pm.

Hilarity ensues in Oscar Wilde’s most notable comedy when two bachelor friends, Jack Worthing and Algernon Moncrieff, take on alternate identities to court Cecily Cardew and Gwendolyn Fairfax. Will their “bunburying” get them the women of their dreams, or just bring trouble?

Performed by Lindsey Wilson Players from Lindsey Wilson College in Columbia, KY. Directed by Robert Brock.

For more information call 606-677-6000 or visit centertech.com.