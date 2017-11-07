Oscar Wilde's The Importance of Being Earnest

to Google Calendar - Oscar Wilde's The Importance of Being Earnest - 2017-11-07 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Oscar Wilde's The Importance of Being Earnest - 2017-11-07 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Oscar Wilde's The Importance of Being Earnest - 2017-11-07 19:00:00 iCalendar - Oscar Wilde's The Importance of Being Earnest - 2017-11-07 19:00:00

The Center for Rural Development 2292 South U.S. Hwy. 27, Somerset, Kentucky 42501

Oscar Wilde’s The Importance of Being Earnest

Center for Rural Development, 2292 S. Hwy 27, Somerset, KY, 7pm.

Hilarity ensues in Oscar Wilde’s most notable comedy when two bachelor friends, Jack Worthing and Algernon Moncrieff, take on alternate identities to court Cecily Cardew and Gwendolyn Fairfax. Will their “bunburying” get them the women of their dreams, or just bring trouble?

Performed by Lindsey Wilson Players from Lindsey Wilson College in Columbia, KY. Directed by Robert Brock. 

For more information call 606-677-6000 or visit centertech.com.

Info
The Center for Rural Development 2292 South U.S. Hwy. 27, Somerset, Kentucky 42501 View Map
Theater & Dance
606-677-6000
to Google Calendar - Oscar Wilde's The Importance of Being Earnest - 2017-11-07 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Oscar Wilde's The Importance of Being Earnest - 2017-11-07 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Oscar Wilde's The Importance of Being Earnest - 2017-11-07 19:00:00 iCalendar - Oscar Wilde's The Importance of Being Earnest - 2017-11-07 19:00:00

Tags

In This Issue

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Tuesday

August 29, 2017

Wednesday

August 30, 2017

Thursday

August 31, 2017

Friday

September 1, 2017

Saturday

September 2, 2017

Sunday

September 3, 2017

Monday

September 4, 2017

Submit Yours