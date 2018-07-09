Othello at Woodland Park

Woodland Park 601 East High Street, Lexington, Kentucky

Othello at Woodland Park

Directed by Drew Davidson, this modern spin on a classic tells the story of Othello, a general in the army, marrying a prominent senators daughter, Desdemona, in secrecy. Othello’s ensign, Iago, harbors a secret jealousy and resentment towards him. Intent on revenge, Iago hatches an evil plan to destroy Othello by planting seeds of jealousy in his mind.

Bring a blanket, chair, picnic, or enjoy refreshments from food and drink vendors!

Antagonist Productions is a nonprofit company whose primary goal is to impact, collaborate, encourage, and focus on local artists.

Monday, July 9-Wednesday, July 11 & Monday, July 16-Wednesday, July 18 | 8PM

Woodland Park | 601 E High St

FREE | $10 donations suggested

For more information call (859) 308-3809 or visit AntagonistProductions.com

Info
Woodland Park 601 East High Street, Lexington, Kentucky
Theater & Dance
