OTIS with Van Winkle & the Spirits at The Grove

The Grove: Outdoor Venue & Drinkery 702 Happy Valley Rd. , Glasgow, Kentucky 42141

We've got a little bit of country and a little rock & roll on the way for y'all on June 13th with OTIS and Van Winkle & the Spirits at The Grove! ⚡️🎸

Show kicks off at 7pm CDT, come enjoy a night of local music beneath the trees at your favorite local venue! Food vendors will be on site! ✨🌳🎶

Tickets available NOW! Don't forget kids 12 and under always receive FREE admission!

For more information call 2702021135 or visit thegroveglasgow.com

Info

Concerts & Live Music, Outdoor
2702021135
