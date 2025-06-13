× Expand The Grove Add a heading - 1 Back vintage truck driving down rural road surrounded by trees. Text reads, The Grove Outdoor Venue & Drinkery Glasgow, Ky presents OTIS June 13th 7 pm all ages with special guests Van Winkle & the Spirits thegroveglasgow.com 702 Happy Valley Rd.

OTIS with Van Winkle & the Spirits at The Grove

We've got a little bit of country and a little rock & roll on the way for y'all on June 13th with OTIS and Van Winkle & the Spirits at The Grove! ⚡️🎸

Show kicks off at 7pm CDT, come enjoy a night of local music beneath the trees at your favorite local venue! Food vendors will be on site! ✨🌳🎶

Tickets available NOW! Don't forget kids 12 and under always receive FREE admission!

For more information call 2702021135 or visit thegroveglasgow.com