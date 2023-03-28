Our Planet Live In Concert at EKU Center For The Arts

The landmark Emmy Award®-winning Netflix series that took the world by storm is now a live concert event! OUR PLANET LIVE IN CONCERT combines breathtaking HD cinematography with all-new orchestrations by Oscar®-winning composer Steven Price performed by a live onstage orchestra. A journey of discovery across our planet featuring narration by legendary broadcaster David Attenborough, this mesmerizing concert is a spectacular celebration of the planet we call home – welcoming audiences to be fully immersed into the wonders of earth’s wildlife and their habitats. A donation will be made to the World Wildlife Fund for each concert.

Academy Award®-winning composer Steven Price states, “I can’t wait for the audience to experience the music of Our Planet live. Using a combination of the most memorable sequences from the Netflix series exclusively designed for this show, the incredible musicians plan to take you on a journey that celebrates the wonders of our planet - the one home we all share - whilst showing the urgent need to treasure and protect it.”

For more information, call 859.622.7469 or visit ekucenter.com/events/3139-our-planet-live-in-concert