Out in Plain Sight: Lexington's LGBTQ Places Exhibit

Lexington Public Library - Central 140 E. Main St., Lexington, Kentucky 40507

Out in Plain Sight: Lexington's LGBTQ Places Exhibit

This exhibition, presented by the Faulkner-Morgan Pagan Babies Archive, offers a look at the significant places of Lexington's LGBTQ history--from public spaces like The Bar Complex and Woodland Park to the private homes of important local figures like Henry Faulkner and Sweet Evening Breeze. Historical and contemporary photographs, newspaper articles, and artifacts reveal how these spaces shaped and influenced the LGBTQ history of Lexington.

Lexington Public Library | 140 E Main St

﻿Monday-Thursday, 9AM-9PM | Friday, 9AM-6PM | Saturday, 9AM-5PM | Sunday, 1PM-5PM

FREE

Lexington Public Library - Central 140 E. Main St., Lexington, Kentucky 40507
May 2018

