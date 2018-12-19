Maurice Sendak Exhibit

View fifty original artworks created by Maurice Sendak, including his first sketches for Where the Wild Things Are.

Explore the jungle at the Central Library, rock in Max's boat, win prizes in the digital scavenger hunt, dress the Night Kitchen Baby, and more! Over thirty events will be held at the library and its branches, and its partners throughout the Bluegrass region. Fun for monsters of all ages!

This exhibit has toured the country and is the first showing of its kind in this region.

Through January 27

Lexington Public Library, Central Branch | 140 E Main St

Monday-Thursday, 9AM-9PM | Friday, 9AM-6PM | Saturday, 9AM-5PM | Sunday, 1PM-5PM

FREE

For more information call (859) 231-5500 or visit LexPubLib.org