Outbreak at Kentucky Lake Zombie Fun

Google Calendar - Outbreak at Kentucky Lake Zombie Fun - 2017-10-14 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Outbreak at Kentucky Lake Zombie Fun - 2017-10-14 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Outbreak at Kentucky Lake Zombie Fun - 2017-10-14 00:00:00 iCalendar - Outbreak at Kentucky Lake Zombie Fun - 2017-10-14 00:00:00

Kentucky Shores Family Fun Center 6215 US Highway 641 N, Gilbertsville, Kentucky 42044

Outbreak at Kentucky Lake Zombie Fun

Outbreak at Kentucky Lake,” is a paintball hayride in which participants try to eliminate those infected by a strain of virus turning them into zombies.

This is a fun and exciting alternative to the haunted houses of today.  Entire families can participate in this game including grandparents , parents, teenagers and children. 

All riders must be at least 36 inches tall in order to ride the military transport truck and trailer. 

Participants will be given a paintball gun, 100 paintballs, and goggles. 

The game lasts approximately 15 to 20 minutes. 

Come out and give it a try, people love it! 

At Kentucky Shores, we pride ourselves in being able to provide great family fun activities, and to see families having a blast together with this new game is exciting!  This hayride will be open every Friday and Saturday night in October, rain or shine. The ride begins at sundown, tickets may be purchased until 11:00PM. Purchase tickets online for a discounted price of $19, or at the gate for $25.

For more information call (270) 362-4774  or  visit kyshoresfun.com

Info
Kentucky Shores Family Fun Center 6215 US Highway 641 N, Gilbertsville, Kentucky 42044 View Map
Kids & Family
Google Calendar - Outbreak at Kentucky Lake Zombie Fun - 2017-10-14 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Outbreak at Kentucky Lake Zombie Fun - 2017-10-14 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Outbreak at Kentucky Lake Zombie Fun - 2017-10-14 00:00:00 iCalendar - Outbreak at Kentucky Lake Zombie Fun - 2017-10-14 00:00:00

Tags

In This Issue

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Friday

October 13, 2017

Saturday

October 14, 2017

Sunday

October 15, 2017

Monday

October 16, 2017

Tuesday

October 17, 2017

Wednesday

October 18, 2017

Thursday

October 19, 2017

Submit Yours