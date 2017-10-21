Outbreak at Kentucky Lake Zombie Fun

Outbreak at Kentucky Lake,” is a paintball hayride in which participants try to eliminate those infected by a strain of virus turning them into zombies.

This is a fun and exciting alternative to the haunted houses of today. Entire families can participate in this game including grandparents , parents, teenagers and children.

All riders must be at least 36 inches tall in order to ride the military transport truck and trailer.

Participants will be given a paintball gun, 100 paintballs, and goggles.

The game lasts approximately 15 to 20 minutes.

Come out and give it a try, people love it!

At Kentucky Shores, we pride ourselves in being able to provide great family fun activities, and to see families having a blast together with this new game is exciting! This hayride will be open every Friday and Saturday night in October, rain or shine. The ride begins at sundown, tickets may be purchased until 11:00PM. Purchase tickets online for a discounted price of $19, or at the gate for $25.

For more information call (270) 362-4774 or visit kyshoresfun.com