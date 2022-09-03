Outdoor Kids' Fest at the Woodlands Nature Station
to
Woodlands Nature Station at Land Between The Lakes 3146 Silver Trail Rd., Golden Pond, Kentucky 42211
Bring the family to the Woodlands Nature Station during the Labor Day holiday weekend for a kid-friendly foray into some basic albeit important outdoor skills! From learning about venomous animals to practicing your fishing skills, we’ll learn some new ways to enjoy the outdoors. See the full program schedule on the Nature Station's Facebook page.
For more information, please visit on Facebook - Woodlands Nature Station