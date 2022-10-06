× Expand Oldham County Public Library Outdoor Spooky Movie Thursdays at Goshen Library

Outdoor Spooky Movie Thursdays at Goshen Library

Join the Oldham County Public Library for outdoor spooky movie Thursdays at the Goshen Branch during the month of October. Bring your own snacks, blankets and lawn chairs and enjoy a FREE PG rated spooky movie on a big screen under the stars! Film will start promptly at 6:30 p.m. at the back of the Goshen Library. Movie schedule:

October 6 - Scooby Doo

October 13 - The Addams Family (animated version)

October 20 - Hotel Transylvania

October 27 - Hocus Pocus

For more information call (502) 228-1852 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/