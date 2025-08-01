× Expand Adventure Crew People walking through exhibitor tents

Outdoors For All Expo

The Outdoors for All Expo is a celebration of all things outdoors, featuring more than 70 exhibitors, including local parks, outdoor outfitters, adventure experts and environmentally minded organizations. With hands-on activities; live music by The Tillers, Jake Speed & the Freddies, and Ma Crow & Co; raffles; plus beer and food trucks, there's plenty of fun for all ages. The event is free and open to the public and serves as a pre-party for Ohio River Paddlefest, the nation's largest paddling celebration, the next day. All proceeds benefit Adventure Crew, a nonprofit that connects city teens in Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky with nature and each other through outdoor adventures.

For more information call 5132359700 or visit ohioriverpaddlefest.org