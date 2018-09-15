Ovarian Awareness of KY's Memorial Whisper Walk

Douglass Hill Pool 501 Gatehouse Lane, Kentucky 40243

Ovarian Awareness of KY's Memorial Whisper Walk

This family friendly walk is a perfect opportunity to show that you care. Ovarian Cancer is the deadliest of all gynecological cancers and we have young and not-so young mothers, grandmothers, sisters, aunts and best friends that are diagnosed every day.

Dee Edwards was one of those young moms, a Science teacher at Crosby, and she was very passionate about fundraising and educating so that another mom would not have to endure her same destiny.

For more information call 502-708-1625 or visit oakky.org

Douglass Hill Pool 501 Gatehouse Lane, Kentucky 40243
502-708-1625
