Owensboro Apple Festival

The Reid's Orchard Apple Festival has come a long way since it began with a few rides for the kids, 20 craft booths, and 8 food booths all of those years ago. It's grown so much over the years and was named a Top 10 event by the Kentucky Tourism Council and a Top 20 event by the Southeast Tourism Society which covers eleven states.

Oct. 22-23 will mark the end of the Apple Festival at Reid’s Orchard in eastern Daviess County.

After 36 years of drawing thousands of people from several states to Reid’s Orchard each October, the Apple Festival will be moving to the Daviess County Lions Club Fairgrounds in Philpot in 2023.

For more information, please call 270.686.1838 or visit reidorchard.com/apple-festival/