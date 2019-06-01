Owensboro Area Quilt Show

Over 100 traditional and contemporary quilts will be shown. Event features DeLoa Jones, speaking on Creative Scrap Quilts; vendors, donation quilts, veterans quilts awarded. Admission is $5, with veterans, active military, and children under 10 admitted free.

Owensboro Area Quilters' Guild Quilt Show at KY National Guard Armory, 3300 Tamarack Road, Owensboro from 9A to 4 P.

For more information call (270) 827.9810.