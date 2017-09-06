Owensboro Artist Bill Kolok Exhibit

An exhibition of sculpture by Owensboro artist Bill Kolok will open with a reception at the Greater Owensboro Economic Development Corporation Gallery on September 6, 2017, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.  The gallery is located on the second floor of the Chase Bank building at 200 East Third Street, and the public is invited to attend.

This exhibition continues the series of shows by area artists in the gallery and is presented through a partnership of the Owensboro Museum of Fine Art and the Greater Owensboro Economic Development Corporation.

            As an artist and educator, Kolok continues to leave a distinctive mark on regional art.  Recently retired as Professor of Art, Kentucky Wesleyan College, he now operates a gallery and sculpture studio at 2901 Veach Road in Owensboro.      

            Proficient in a variety of media, including limestone, wood and bronze, his works reflect an interest in regional landscapes, still life subjects and liturgical themes.

This exhibition will remain on display through the end of the year and many of the works in three dimensional media are available for purchase.  The public may view the exhibition at the Greater Owensboro Economic Development Corporation Gallery during office hours, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.

For more information call  270-685-3181  or  visit omfa.us

