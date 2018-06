Owensboro Fall Market Days

There will be a variety of vendors selling antiques, primitive, industrial, rustic, shabby chic, vintage, hand crafted, customized, and boutique items. In addition, there will be music, soups, sandwiches, pizza, and snacks.

Hours: Sat 10am-5pm; Sun 12pm-5pm

For more information call (270) 616-7007 or visit visitpreservationstation.com