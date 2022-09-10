Owensboro Market Days

Owensboro Market Days will be held on September 10th, 2022. There will be nearly 120 vendors selling antiques, vintage, primitive, rustic, industrial, hand crafted, customized, shabby chic, and boutique items. Also enjoy live music and food. Free admission. Hours: 10am-5pm

For more information, please call 270.616.7007 or visit visitpreservationstation.com/