Owensboro Market Days

to

Preservation Station Market and Event Center 9661 Highway 56, Owensboro, Kentucky 42301

Owensboro Market Days

Owensboro Market Days will be held on September 10th, 2022. There will be nearly 120 vendors selling antiques, vintage, primitive, rustic, industrial, hand crafted, customized, shabby chic, and boutique items. Also enjoy live music and food. Free admission. Hours: 10am-5pm

For more information, please call 270.616.7007 or visit visitpreservationstation.com/

Info

Preservation Station Market and Event Center 9661 Highway 56, Owensboro, Kentucky 42301
Art & Exhibitions, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Kids & Family, Markets
270.616.7007
to
Google Calendar - Owensboro Market Days - 2022-09-10 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Owensboro Market Days - 2022-09-10 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Owensboro Market Days - 2022-09-10 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Owensboro Market Days - 2022-09-10 10:00:00 ical