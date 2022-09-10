Owensboro Market Days
Preservation Station Market and Event Center 9661 Highway 56, Owensboro, Kentucky 42301
Owensboro Market Days will be held on September 10th, 2022. There will be nearly 120 vendors selling antiques, vintage, primitive, rustic, industrial, hand crafted, customized, shabby chic, and boutique items. Also enjoy live music and food. Free admission. Hours: 10am-5pm
For more information, please call 270.616.7007 or visit visitpreservationstation.com/
