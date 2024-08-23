Owensboro Symphony plays the Best of Classic Television

to

Glema Mahr Center for the Arts 2000 College Drive, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431

Conductor Troy Quinn and the Owensboro Symphony are bringing the best of classic television to the stage! Audiences will enjoy a wide array of music made famous by favorite TV shows, including themes from The Simpsons, Downton Abbey, Dallas, Star Trek, sports, game shows, and more. This toe-tapping performance will be fun for all ages!

For more information call (270) 821-2787 or visit glemacenter.org

Info

Concerts & Live Music
270-821-2787
please enable javascript to view
