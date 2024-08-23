× Expand Owensboro Symphony Owensboro Symphony

Owensboro Symphony plays the Best of Classic Television

Conductor Troy Quinn and the Owensboro Symphony are bringing the best of classic television to the stage! Audiences will enjoy a wide array of music made famous by favorite TV shows, including themes from The Simpsons, Downton Abbey, Dallas, Star Trek, sports, game shows, and more. This toe-tapping performance will be fun for all ages!

For more information call (270) 821-2787 or visit glemacenter.org