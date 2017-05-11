Owensboro Women's Guild Southern Luncheon

Travis & Christy Chaney's Home 18 Stone Creek Park, Owensboro, Kentucky 42303

Please join the Women's Guild of Owensboro for our 78th Annual Spring Luncheon. Enjoy a tour at the beautiful home of Travis & Christy Chaney, followed by a splendid Southern lunch!

Tickets are $20/person with all proceeds going to local non-profits that support health and wellness.

Please RSVP to secure your reservation.

For more information or to RSVP email womensguildowb@gmail.com or call 270-685-4391.

Travis & Christy Chaney's Home 18 Stone Creek Park, Owensboro, Kentucky 42303

270-685-4391

