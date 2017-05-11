Owensboro Women's Guild Southern Luncheon
Please join the Women's Guild of Owensboro for our 78th Annual Spring Luncheon. Enjoy a tour at the beautiful home of Travis & Christy Chaney, followed by a splendid Southern lunch!
Tickets are $20/person with all proceeds going to local non-profits that support health and wellness.
Please RSVP to secure your reservation.
For more information or to RSVP email womensguildowb@gmail.com or call 270-685-4391.
Travis & Christy Chaney's Home 18 Stone Creek Park, Owensboro, Kentucky 42303 View Map
