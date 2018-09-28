Owsley Brown Frazier Classic Annual Sporting Clay Tournament

Named in honor of the founder of the Frazier History Museum, his broad philanthropic investment in the Louisville community, and his lifelong love of history and the artistry of the gun, the Third Annual Owsley Brown Frazier Classic will take place on September 28, 2018 at Jefferson Gun Club in Brooks, Kentucky.

The Classic will feature 12- or 20-gauge shotguns and awards will be given for the best overall score, best team score, and to the winner of the long bird competition. All levels of shooters are welcome, and this is a rain or shine event.

Participation fees are $300/person or $1,000/team of four. Each participant will receive:

Swag bag;

Coaching assistance

Complimentary shells for 72 target rounds

Catered lunch

Complimentary beverages

Awards ceremony and reception featuring live music, Kentucky bourbon, craft beer, and hors d’oeuvres.

The Venue

Jefferson Gun Club is nestled in a quiet bedroom community just minutes from downtown Louisville. The course offers the opportunity for shooters of all levels to enjoy themselves in a well-maintained environment with highly-trained professionals willing to help those who may need it.

This year-round club will host the 2018 Kentucky State Sporting Clays Association Championship in August.

For more information email Lonna Versluys at LVersluys@fraziermuseum.org or call 502.753.5670.