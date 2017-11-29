Oxford American's Kentucky Music Issue Launch

Wednesday, November 29 @ 6:00 - 8:30pm

21c Museum Hotel Lexington

167 W Main St

Lexington, KY 40507

FREE

The Oxford American Magazine, VisitLEX, and WUKY are proud to present a launch celebration in honor of the Oxford American's 2017 Kentucky Music Issue. The event is free and open to the public, and is sponsored in part by 21c Museum Hotel Lexington.

Come by at 6:00 PM to mingle with writers, editors, and musicians featured in the issue. Literary readings and music begin at 7:00 PM and will last approximately 75-minutes. Food and drinks are available for purchase.

The event will be emceed by Jason Howard, and it will feature readers Leesa Cross-Smith, Erik Reece, Rebecca Gayle Howell, Zandria Robinson, Crystal Wilkinson, and Silas House, all sharing work that's published in the Oxford American’s Kentucky Music Issue. Kentucky musicians Joan Shelley and Brett Ratliff will add musical punctuations to the evening.

For more information visit kylit.carnegiecenterlex.org