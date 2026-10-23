× Expand Jonathan Mattingly Oysters and Ocean with Jefferson’s Bourbon. November 4, 2026, 6:00 PM.

Oysters and Ocean with Jefferson’s Bourbon

Wednesday, November 4 | 6 p.m. | Bourbons Bistro | The Rick Room*

Oysters, ocean-aged whiskey, and good company.

Join us in the Rick Room for a casual evening with Jefferson’s National Brand Ambassador Jenn Arnett. Start with a welcome cocktail, then explore four Jefferson’s pours alongside seafood small plates.

Chef Jereme will be providing oysters 3 ways; Spicy Fried with Fresno peppers, Raw Oysters with lemon and cocktail sauce, and lastly some Oysters Rockefeller. A bonus treat from the kitchen too! Our favorite menu item, Shrimp and Grits.

The lineup features Ocean Rye, two different Jefferson’s Ocean voyages, and Ocean Wheated.

Eat, sample, and mingle with Jenn as she shares the stories behind the sips.

$66 per person plus tax and gratuity

*The Rick Room is on the second floor and requires climbing a flight of stairs to access. The building is not equipped with an elevator.

For more information call 502-894-8838.