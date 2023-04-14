Oz! A Dazzling Musical - The Spotlight Playhouse

× Expand Spotlight Playhouse Oz!

Oz! A Dazzling Musical

Performed by the Bluegrass Players community acting troupe

OZ! A Dazzling Musical, based on L. Frank Baum's classic story, invites audiences on a magical journey through the Land of Oz with a captivating book by Tim Kelly and enchanting music and lyrics by Bill Francoeur. The whirlwind adventure begins as a cyclone transports Dorothy and Toto to a fantastical realm, where they meet the iconic Scarecrow, Cowardly Lion, and Tin Woodsman. Along the way, they confront the Wicked Witch of the West, navigate through bewitching perils like the Fighting Trees and the entrancing poppy fields, and ultimately discover the true meaning of friendship and courage. Bursting with vibrant songs and thrilling moments, this mesmerizing adaptation culminates in Dorothy's triumphant return to Kansas, guided by the wisdom of the great and powerful Oz and the benevolence of Glinda the Good Witch.

For more information, please call 859.756.0011 or visit ticketsource.us/spotlightactingschool