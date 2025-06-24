Pablo Sainz-Villegas & Friends at the Norton Center for the Arts

× Expand . Pablo Sainz-Villegas

SPANISH NIGHT WITH PABLO SAINZ-VILLEGAS & FRIENDS

Internationally renowned Spanish guitarist Pablo Sainz-Villegas invites audiences on a musical journey through Spain to explore its vibrant and diverse culture. Along with his trio of fellow musicians (percussion, bass, guitar II), Pablo will perform iconic, evocative and romantic pieces from his homeland in a program of the most fiery pieces ever written for guitar. Intertwined will be stories and shared feelings and emotions inspired by Spain, its culture and its one-of-a-kind music.

Undoubtedly the most virtuoso guitarist of his generation, Pablo Sainz-Villegas has been acclaimed by the international press as the successor to Andrés Segovia and an ambassador of Spanish culture in the world. His most notable milestones include the Princess of Asturias Awards Concert and his participation in the Metropolitan Opera Gala last May at the Palace of Versailles.

His numerous performances at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, which captivated more than 85,000 attendees, as well as concerts held in distinguished venues such as Grant Park in Chicago, the iconic Praça do Comércio in Lisbon, and the illustrious Hollywood Bowl, accompanied by the LA Philharmonic, have made him one of this generation’s most remarkable and prolific performers.

