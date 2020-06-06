PaBREWcah Beer Fest

to Google Calendar - PaBREWcah Beer Fest - 2020-06-06 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - PaBREWcah Beer Fest - 2020-06-06 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - PaBREWcah Beer Fest - 2020-06-06 17:00:00 iCalendar - PaBREWcah Beer Fest - 2020-06-06 17:00:00

Paducah Expo & Convention Center and Downtown Venues 1 Executive Blvd., Paducah, Kentucky 42001

PaBREWcah Beer Fest

Beat the heat at PaBREWcah Beer Fest! This Beer Fest assembles in the evening and returns for its fifth year benefitting the Paducah Symphony Orchestra. A selection that boasts over 25 craft brewers, you'll also enjoy live music and food trucks from around the region.

For more information call 1.800.723.8224 or visit paducah.travel/events/pa*brew*cah-beer-fest/21355/

Info

Paducah Expo & Convention Center and Downtown Venues 1 Executive Blvd., Paducah, Kentucky 42001 View Map
Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - PaBREWcah Beer Fest - 2020-06-06 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - PaBREWcah Beer Fest - 2020-06-06 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - PaBREWcah Beer Fest - 2020-06-06 17:00:00 iCalendar - PaBREWcah Beer Fest - 2020-06-06 17:00:00