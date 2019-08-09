Paducah 48 Hour Film Festival

to Google Calendar - Paducah 48 Hour Film Festival - 2019-08-09 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Paducah 48 Hour Film Festival - 2019-08-09 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Paducah 48 Hour Film Festival - 2019-08-09 17:00:00 iCalendar - Paducah 48 Hour Film Festival - 2019-08-09 17:00:00

Maiden Alley Cinema 112 Maiden Alley, Paducah, Kentucky 42001

Take part in a filmmaking challenge! The 48-Hour Film Project is a sleepless and wild weekend where groups complete a short film in just 48 hours. Part of a larger international competition, more than 60,000 people participate to make short films for a chance to compete at Filmapalooza.

For more information call (270) 442-7723 or visit paducah.travel/events/paducah-48-hour-film-project-2019/19137/

Info

Maiden Alley Cinema 112 Maiden Alley, Paducah, Kentucky 42001 View Map
Festivals & Fairs, Film, Workshops
to Google Calendar - Paducah 48 Hour Film Festival - 2019-08-09 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Paducah 48 Hour Film Festival - 2019-08-09 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Paducah 48 Hour Film Festival - 2019-08-09 17:00:00 iCalendar - Paducah 48 Hour Film Festival - 2019-08-09 17:00:00