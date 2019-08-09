Paducah 48 Hour Film Festival

× Expand Maiden Alley Cinema 48 Hour Film Project

Take part in a filmmaking challenge! The 48-Hour Film Project is a sleepless and wild weekend where groups complete a short film in just 48 hours. Part of a larger international competition, more than 60,000 people participate to make short films for a chance to compete at Filmapalooza.

For more information call (270) 442-7723 or visit paducah.travel/events/paducah-48-hour-film-project-2019/19137/