Paducah Big Brown Truck Pull for Special Olympics

Paducah Riverfront 100 Water Street, Paducah, Kentucky 42001

The Big Brown Truck Pull for Special Olympics Kentucky is an exciting event to help support Special Olympics athletes. Teams of 15 sign up in advance of the event, then must raise a minimum of $750 (or about $50 for each team member) to participate.

On the day of the event teams take their turn to see who can pull a loaded UPS 18-wheeler 12 feet in the shortest time. Winners are crowned in men's, women's and co-ed divisions. There are also younger divisions where teams of children 12 and under or 13 to 16 pull a UPS delivery van.

For more information call (270) 293-9054 or visit paducahtruckpull.com

Paducah Riverfront 100 Water Street, Paducah, Kentucky 42001
