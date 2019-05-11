Paducah Iron Mom Half-Marathon and Relay

9th Annual Paducah Iron Mom Half-Marathon and Relay on Saturday, May 11, 2019, Mother’s Day Weekend. Iron Mom is a co-ed event offering a half-marathon and half-marathon relay options for two and four person teams. Registration for the race is now open.

The race route will start and finish at the beautiful floodwall murals in downtown Paducah. The route will showcase Paducah including Jefferson Street, The Greenway Trail, Bob Noble Park, and the Downtown Arts District.

All proceeds from the race benefit Family Service Society. Founded in 1927, the Family Service Society provides assistance to residents of Paducah and McCracken County with basic needs such as food, clothing, prescription medications, emergency dental, utility assistance, personal hygiene items, household goods and Christmas assistance.

Nearly 1,000 runners entered last year’s race, which raised $63,859.60.

For more information and to register visit paducahironmom.com .