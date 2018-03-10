Paducah Railroad Museum Re-opening Celebration

Saturday March 10th from 10a to 4p, The Museum, along with Canadian National Railroad will be hosting free train rides at the museum. Canadian National's "Little Obie" will be visiting the museum.

While the train rides are free if you wish to visit the museum admission to the museum is $5 for adults and $2 for children.

Check out new exhibits and our growing model train layouts. Locomotive simulator and kids crafts.

For more information call (270) 908-6451 or visit paducahrr.org