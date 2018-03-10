Paducah Railroad Museum Re-opening Celebration

to Google Calendar - Paducah Railroad Museum Re-opening Celebration - 2018-03-10 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Paducah Railroad Museum Re-opening Celebration - 2018-03-10 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Paducah Railroad Museum Re-opening Celebration - 2018-03-10 10:00:00 iCalendar - Paducah Railroad Museum Re-opening Celebration - 2018-03-10 10:00:00

Paducah Railroad Museum 200 Washington St, Paducah, Kentucky

Paducah Railroad Museum Re-opening Celebration

Saturday March 10th from 10a to 4p, The Museum, along with Canadian National Railroad will be hosting free train rides at the museum. Canadian National's "Little Obie" will be visiting the museum.

While the train rides are free if you wish to visit the museum admission to the museum is $5 for adults and $2 for children.

Check out new exhibits and our growing model train layouts. Locomotive simulator and kids crafts.

For more information call (270) 908-6451 or visit paducahrr.org

Info
Paducah Railroad Museum 200 Washington St, Paducah, Kentucky View Map
Kids & Family
to Google Calendar - Paducah Railroad Museum Re-opening Celebration - 2018-03-10 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Paducah Railroad Museum Re-opening Celebration - 2018-03-10 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Paducah Railroad Museum Re-opening Celebration - 2018-03-10 10:00:00 iCalendar - Paducah Railroad Museum Re-opening Celebration - 2018-03-10 10:00:00

Tags

feb2018

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Wednesday

February 14, 2018

Thursday

February 15, 2018

Friday

February 16, 2018

Saturday

February 17, 2018

Sunday

February 18, 2018

Monday

February 19, 2018

Tuesday

February 20, 2018

Submit Yours